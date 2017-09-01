Gas prices soar in Harvey’s wake

(NBC News) As Americans hit the road for Labor Day weekend, their wallets are taking a hit at the gas pump.

Prices are up about 16 cents over last week, with the average cost per gallon now $2.52.

Analysts say Harvey is to blame.

“Supply is down with 15 refineries being shut down, and capacity being off about a quarter, but we are also seeing a spike in demand,” says the National Association of Convenience Stores’ Jeff Lenard.

A major east coast pipeline is also shut down.

That 5,500 mile pipeline normally carries more than 3-million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from Houston, through the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic to New Jersey, serving several major cities, including Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York.

Colonial Pipeline hopes to have it back online Sunday.

