Gas prices soar in Harvey’s wake

NBC's Chris Pollone Published: Updated:
Disruption of Gulf Coast oil production and fear of fuel shortages have pushed gas prices higher in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

(NBC News) As Americans hit the road for Labor Day weekend, their wallets are taking a hit at the gas pump.

Prices are up about 16 cents over last week, with the average cost per gallon now $2.52.

Analysts say Harvey is to blame.

“Supply is down with 15 refineries being shut down, and capacity being off about a quarter, but we are also seeing a spike in demand,” says the National Association of Convenience Stores’ Jeff Lenard.

A major east coast pipeline is also shut down.

That 5,500 mile pipeline normally carries more than 3-million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from Houston, through the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic to New Jersey, serving several major cities, including Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York.

Colonial Pipeline hopes to have it back online Sunday.

