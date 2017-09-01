Fire at Houston-area chemical plant

HOUSTON (AP) – Aerial video shows another fire at a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the Arkema plant in Crosby Friday evening. That came after a container of organic peroxides exploded and caught fire early Thursday, sending acrid smoke into the air. An executive had said up to eight more containers could burn and explode.

Arkema says Harvey’s floodwaters engulfed its backup generators and knocked out the refrigeration necessary to keep the compounds from degrading and catching fire.

The Environmental Protection Agency and local officials said an analysis of the smoke that came from the plant early Thursday showed no reason for alarm. No serious injuries were reported. Still, authorities evacuated an area around the plant.

Oil companies have reported two more spills in Texas caused by Harvey’s floodwaters, including one estimated at up to 1,500 barrels.

The Texas Railroad Commission said Friday that Denbury Onshore LLC had notified the agency of an oil spill in Brazoria County that occurred when a storage tank overflowed.

The company said the Wednesday accident near Friendswood spilled between 200 barrels (8,400 gallons) and 1,500 barrels (63,000 gallons) of crude. The fuel flowed into an underground storm drainage system that empties into tributaries of Cedar Creek.

A second spill was reported by Linn Operating LLC and involved an unknown amount of oil from a battery of storage tanks in Montgomery County.

Representatives of the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.