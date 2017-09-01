Father and son reunite after Hurricane Harvey

(CNN) – The devastation of Hurricane Harvey has seen countless stories of families separated from loved ones but it’s also seen some heartwarming reunions.

One of those reunions happened Thursday, after a man took to the airwaves and the internet to find his missing 88-year-old father. Thanks to the effort of viewers and social media users, the man was found.

On Sunday night, as torrential rain started to pound Houston, Bradley Allen started to worry about his 88-year-old dad home alone.

“The levels of the bayou were going up at a drastic rate,” said Bradley.

“What were you thinking?”

Bradley responded, “Call Dad, tell him to get out.”

Bradley was monitoring the news and satellite information, so he saw the flooding begin to subsume his dad’s neighborhood and knew the situation was dire.

“Was there a moment where you feared the worst?”

“Everyday because we couldn’t verify factual he wasn’t in the house,” said Bradley.

The only solace, this photo that family members stumbled on in the New York Times. It appeared to show the back of Harrison Allen loaded with other evacuees in a flooded dump truck. But they still had no idea where he was.

“How many churches and shelters do you think you combed?”

Bradley: “A lot, Probably into 40s or 50s.”

“You went to 40 or 50 shelters?”

Bradley: “Face to face.”

They also handed out a missing poster but still no luck. Until Wednesday night when CNN put the poster on TV and Chris interviewed Bradley.

Bradley: “He doesn’t have a phone, in this day and age, if people lose their cell phone, do you remember every number to call in an emergency? If you’re 88 years old? You definitely don’t.”

Mark Yakoubek: “As soon as I saw him I knew it was him.”

Mark Yakoubek is one of the managers at a nearby double tree hotel that has taken in hundreds of evacuees.

“I’m watching CNN and I see the story on this missing gentlemen. I took out my phone and I took a picture of the screen and I immediately called the hotel because I knew he was still here and we were able to make the connection,” said Yakoubek.

On Thursday morning, Bradley and his family drove hours from outside of Austin to the double tree to find his dad, who was just thanking Mark for his help when Bradley dashed up.

Bradley: “Hey Buddy.”

Harrison: “So good to back in the arms of my family again.”

Bradley: “These people helped us find you.”

Harrison: “You did good I appreciate it.”

Even baby Avery seemed relieved to see her great-grandpa again.

Harrison: “Give me a kiss? Oh yeah!”

Seven days after Harvey hit, at least 47 people have died from the storm. More than 72,000 people have been rescued.