Farmers get help planting cover crops with a helicopter

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Technology in the 21st Century is taking farming to a new level; or, at least, a new altitude. Instead of spreading “cover crop” seeds by hand or tractor, Barstow Farm in Hadley is using a helicopter to plant winter grass and grain.

Normally, farmers cut the corn before dropping the seeds into the soil. Using a helicopter is faster, and helps add nutrients for next year’s crop.

“Covering cropping is super important because it’s going to keep the top soil in place throughout the windy winter,” Denise Barstow explained. “And then we can mix the winter rye back into all the crops, back into the soil in the springtime.”

They’re receiving some help from the state with cost.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service Grant is for $15,000.

Barstow Farm also told 22News that this process allows for a longer growing season.

This is their second year using this technique.