Famous Westfield wiffle ball field to expand

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The owner of a famous Fenway park replica has decided to expand in Westfield.

Fenway Westfield is a wiffle ball field that is modeled into a mini-Fenway Park.

The field has played host to many tribute tournaments that honor fallen soldiers and police officers.

Due to its popularity, Fenway Westfield owner Chris Dolan told 22News he plans to start building new fields that will better accommodate the crowds the park attracts.

“I mean I think it’s a great idea,” said Nick Zorsi. “A lot of my friends have participated there and I’ve heard great things about it and I think it’s all around a great idea, he’s doing it for a good cause. It just all seems like a positive thing.”

Information on how you can support the construction of the new fields can be found on Fenway Westfield’s website.