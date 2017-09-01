Expect traffic due to UMass move-in weekend

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Move-in day at UMass could cause you some traffic delays this Labor Day weekend.

Some 13,000 students are moving back to the university in the next couple days. Friday, cars will not be allowed to drive southbound on University Drive from Massachusetts Avenue to Amity Street during work hours, from 7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Northbound on University Drive starting at Amity Street will also be closed starting at 7:30 Friday morning, and again on Sunday.

On Commonwealth Avenue in front of the Honors College residence, traffic will be moved to southbound lanes for two-way travel on Sunday. The northbound lanes on Commonwealth Avenue will be used as an unloading zone for students moving in.

All roadways will re-open to traffic as normal at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday.

In addition to road closures, the move-in could cause delays on major roadways approaching the college, including Route 9 and Route 116, as well as Route 181 between Palmer and Belchertown.

