Dean Tech students welcomed back with BBQ

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a memorable end to the first week of classes at Dean Technical High School in Holyoke.

There was a barbecue Friday for the hundreds of new and returning students at Dean Tech. The students ate after hearing from various social service and employment agencies regarding their future choices.

Parents and grandparents attending the events praised the school for reaching out to the students in this way.

“It’s great what they have in school. These kids need it these days,” said Luis Colon, whose children and grandchildren both attended Dean Tech. “We didn’t get any of this stuff when we were growing up in the school.”

Holyoke Community College helped arrange the welcome back barbecue day activities for the Dean Tech students.