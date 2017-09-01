DA: Pittsfield Police shoot and kill man that charged at them with knife

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man was shot by police after he confronted officers armed with a knife and refused to drop the weapon.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said officers were responding to a call about a domestic incident around 1 p.m., when 36-year-old Daniel Gillis of Taylor Street ran towards them with a knife, despite repeated calls to stop and drop his weapon, Friday afternoon.

The DA said that’s when Pittsfield Police Officer Christopher Colello shot Gillis. Gillis was given CPR by the officers at the scene and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness told Police Gillis was upset after being fired from his job earlier Friday and was intoxicated. The DA said he first approached police at the front door of the residence and after refusing to let them in, he armed himself with a knife.

Gillis’s girlfriend was able to take the knife from him and ran outside to throw it away. Police said Gillis went back into the house and armed himself with a second knife, which he exited with at the rear door and charged at police.

The DA said a bystander took a video of the entire incident.

The shooting of Gallis is being investigated.

Prior to Friday afternoon’s shooting, Officer Colello was involved in a previous shooting of Michael Barry, Dalton resident in November 2010. Barry survived his wounds and was charged with multiple crimes.

An investigation into the shooting of Barry was conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the DA’s office. They concluded that Officer Colello has not acted improperly in discharging his weapon.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.