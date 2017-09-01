Country music duo Dan+Shay to perform pre-race concert at NHMS

LOUDON, N.H. (WWLP) – Race fans from western Massachusetts that are attending the ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will get to see a pre-race concert. New Hampshire Motor Speedway announced on Thursday that country music duo Dan+Shay will headline the pre-race concert before the ISM Connect 300 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, September 24.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney met in Nashville in 2012. Smyers went to school back home at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and Mooney began his career in home state of Arkansas.

They have their second album called “Obsessed” with their current song “Road Trippin.” Their first album ” Where it All Began” came out in 2014 The Nashville duo will perform a 45 minute concert that will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The ISM Connect 300 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will take the green flag at the Magic Mile on Sunday, September 24 at 2:00 p.m. Dale Earnhardt, Jr will make his final NASCAR appearance in New England as driver and is not locked into the playoffs with only two races remaining. Denny Hamlin ended a 20 race winless streak for Joe Gibbs Racing when the series visited New Hampshire Motor Speedway back in July when he won the Overton’s 301.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be in Darlington, SC this weekend and Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday night, September 9. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will kickoff at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, September 17.