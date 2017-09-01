Can you buy alcohol with an EBT card?

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A liquor store with an EBT sign out front. We found one in Hampshire County.

22News received a picture from a viewer on Thursday, showing an EBT sign outside a package store, we wanted to see if it was real.

EBT is cash assistance from the state government. You can’t use an EBT to buy alcohol.

But we discovered a package store can accept EBT.

We went inside the Ware Package Store and the owner told the I-Team that he doesn’t allow people to use their EBT cards for alcohol, only groceries.

There is a small section of what I would call convenience store snacks and canned goods in the store.

The Department of Transitional Assistance oversees the state’s welfare system.

They told the I-Team, that this store can also accept SNAP benefits and that any store can accept EBT, it is up to the owner to make sure they are following the law.

If a store is allowing EBT purchases of prohibited items, the owner could be fined and face losing their ability to sell alcohol or lottery tickets.