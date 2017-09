(WDSU) An 11-month-old girl died Thursday after she was left unattended in a hot vehicle for several hours in Metairie, Louisiana.

Investigators said the Sheriff’s Office received word after 5 p.m. that the girl was found unresponsive.

The parents told officers that they realized their daughter had been left in the car and notified emergency officials. The girl was taken to East Jefferson, where medical staff tried to resuscitate her, the Sheriff’s Office said.

