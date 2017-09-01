Another truck stuck at Holyoke railroad underpass

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A low railroad bridge has lived up to its reputation as a problem area for trucks yet again.

A box truck became stuck underneath the bridge at Canal and Lyman Streets in the Flats of Holyoke Friday afternoon.

A photo sent to 22News through our Report It feature shows traffic getting by around the truck.

No information about the incident was immediately available from Holyoke police.

The railroad bridge at Lyman and Canal Streets, which has a clearance of only 11 feet 6 inches, has been a common site for accidents involving tractor trailers and taller box trucks.