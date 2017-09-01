American Greed: Estate Planning Fraud

(CNBC) If you were to die tomorrow, would your family be taken care of? It’s not a pleasant thing to think about, but it’s a conversation you need to have. Whether you’re rich or not-so-rich, there are things you can do to protect your assets and provide for your loved ones.

Moving your estate into a separate entity, known as a trust, can save your family money and red tape when you’re gone. It’s also useful should you become incapacitated.

But trusts and conservatorships have their risks.

Author and investigative journalist Diane Dimond writes about problems with elder care. She advises protecting your family by making a clear plan now.

“Execute your last will and testament, your power of attorney, and make sure people you trust are attached to that,” Dimond advises.

Consider recording your wishes on video as well.

“Express what you want done, and where you want the money to go, because that’s irrefutable evidence,” Dimond says.

Planning ahead can give you the peace of mind of knowing your loved ones are cared for, even after you’re gone.

More: http://cnb.cx/2wpOrqF