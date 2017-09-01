All 5 members appointed to Cannabis Control Commission

NORTHAMPTON (WWLP) – The board responsible for regulating marijuana in Massachusetts is now in place. The final three members of the Cannabis Control Commission were appointed Friday.

Opponents of marijuana legalization will outnumber supporters 4-to-1. The group will be in charge of getting the legal marijuana industry up and running by next summer. The commission will also regulate the newly legal recreational market here in Massachusetts.

One Monson resident told 22News, “If you can regulate it and have it legalized and have it overseen where there’s laws and regulations, it’s just better for society.”

The Yes on 4 Coalition has long pushed for balance on the committee and a major concern is that the members don’t represent Massachusetts voters, who voted 56 percent in favor of Question 4.

Lawyer and former chairman of ‘Yes on 4’ told 22News he’s confident in the newly appointed commission, “If they use hard evidence to establish the rules that govern this new industry, then they will be reasonable, they will be practical, and they will be enlightened rules.”

The commission must begin accepting licenses for retail, cultivation and manufacturing facilities by April 1.