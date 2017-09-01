A fair for everyone in western Massachusetts this weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For many of us here in western Massachusetts, the Labor Day weekend isn’t complete without spending a day at the fair, and luckily, there are plenty to choose from this weekend.

The 3 County Fair in Northampton is the granddaddy of them all! The expected 400,000 visitors will help the fair celebrate its 200th anniversary this weekend.

“Well, we’re the oldest continuous fair in the country, and we keep a tradition going that’s been going for 200 years,” 3 County Fair General Manager Bruce Shallcross said.

“We have two school bus demolitions this year, one on Saturday and one on Monday. The kids love that. The schools get to paint a bus and they get to crash into each other.”

For the 69th consecutive year, thousands will attend Festa on the grounds of the Our Lady of Fatima Church in Ludlow.

“Here, we celebrate a little bit of our tradition, along with an anniversary very special in all our hearts; the 100th anniversary of the apparitions in Fatima, Portugal,” said Scott Ganhao, director of Festa.

Families in the Hampden County Hilltowns will begin attending the 150 year-old Blandford Fair Friday evening. It’s no secret why this holiday getaway has enjoyed success for so many years.

“I think the main thing is you get to see everybody at the fair. You come and you see relatives you haven’t seen all year,” said Rich Barnard of the Blandford Fair Board of Governors.

There’s a fair for everyone: a Labor Day weekend tradition that has endured for so many years, and continues to resonate with today’s families.