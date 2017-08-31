World War II veterans honored at Greenfield Elks Lodge

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ninety-year-old veterans Ronald Powers of Turners Falls and Bernard Schatz of Greenfield were commemorated by community members, town officials, and other veterans in Greenfield on Thursday.

The two 90-year-old veterans were honored at the veteran’s luncheon at the Greenfield Elks Lodge. These luncheons are held every Thursday and are free for vets.

Both Ronald and Bernard received certificates of appreciation from the town, as well as “Quilts of Valor” thanking them for their service. Ronald fought in Japan in the U.S. Army, while Bernard served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

“We took every day at a time,” Schatz told 22News. Powers added that “You do what you can do. But there’s fellows who gave everything. I mean, those are the ones you want to honor.”

The Honor Flight New England also presented the two men with free flights to Washington D.C. to visit the World War II Memorial. Ronald and Bernard will be flying out to the nation’s capital next spring.