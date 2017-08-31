Ware auto repair shop collecting donations for Harvey victims

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car repair shop in Ware has joined a supply line bringing the necessities of life for Texas hurricane victims.

Since owner Randy Letourneau appealed for support with a makeshift sign on Wednesday, people in town have been donating what they believe will help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Letourneau is the owner of R.T.’s Welding, Fabrication, and Auto Repair. He credits his girlfriend for spotting the notice of a convoy coming through western Massachusetts on Saturday on a mission of hurricane victim relief.

“They’re in need of everything down there: clothes, baby clothes, clothes for adults, diapers, food; anything that can be spared, anything that can be given to help,” Letourneau said.

As we spoke, another generous donation came in for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Rebecca Walker of Belchertown had noticed Randy Letourneau’s appeal on Facebook. She is determined to help the storm-stricken families in Texas.

“Well, you know, they’re our own. What would happen if it was us? You know, it could be anyone, so you just want to help in any way you can,” Walker said.

Randy Letourneau wants his auto repair shop on Belchertown Road to continue to be the destination for bags full of donated clothing, diapers, and whatever helps in the struggle to recover.

On Saturday at noon, a supply convoy bound for Texas will pick up what everything Randy’s neighbors here in western Massachusetts have donated.