Valor Season Premiere 2nd Trailer

(CW) – Don’t miss the series premiere of Valor which airs on Monday, October 9th at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

An elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots called the Shadow Raiders are sent on a top secret mission that goes terribly awry. Only two members of the team return safely: Warrant Officer Nora Madani and her commanding officer, Captain Leland Gallo. Nora and Gallo grow closer, and soon find themselves torn between duty, honor and desire.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with VALOR online:

Like VALOR on Facebook: facebook.com/CWValor

Follow VALOR on Twitter: twitter.com/CW_Valor

Follow VALOR on Instagram: instagram.com/cw_valor

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/