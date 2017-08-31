State awards $46-million grant funding for early education programs

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker’s office has announced $46 million in funding to support early education and care programs for young children across the state.

“As part of our commitment to early education, we are proud to announce more than $46 million to help strengthen early education services and programs for young children and their families in cities and towns across Massachusetts,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Today’s grants, coupled with an already announced 6% rate increase for early education providers, ensure programs will continue to improve for their students and retain quality staff.”

The administration announced in April a six-percent rate increase, worth more than $28 million, for all early education and care programs that provide care for low-income families. It represents the largest rate hike for subsidized early education and care programs in 10 years.

