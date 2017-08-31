Springfield Public Schools expanding its breakfast program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools are providing students with breakfast before school hours begin.

The Springfield Public Schools’ nutrition program is the second-largest such program in New England. Breakfast is served for students from grades K to 12 in the classroom.

Breakfast immediately raises a body’s energy levels, which allows students to perform their best in the classroom.

“Springfield Public Schools feels as though breakfast is very important for the child to start off the day and a good day of learning,” Food Service Administrator Timothy Gray explained. “So we went the extra mile and now were delivering breakfast into the classrooms.”

Gray also said that since they started providing breakfast, student trips to the nurse have decreased by 25 percent in public schools.

This service will be offered to 11 more schools this coming school year, ensuring that every public school in Springfield is a part of the nutrition program

The nutrition program also caters to students with food allergies to make sure that no student goes without breakfast.