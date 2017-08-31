Springfield day care celebrating new playground

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For years, the Children’s Creative Center in Springfield’s Old Hill neighborhood needed a playground. Then, its director saw an article about the City helping non-profits.

The rest is history as the Morris Professional Child Care Services dedicated its playground Thursday.

Executive Director Suzanne Morris told 22News how pleased she is about the opportunity given her agency by Mayor Domenic Sarno’s community development program.

“I came into my office that morning, I said to my program director: ‘we are going to apply for this grant.’ I said ‘let’s do it,’ and we did it!” Morris said.

The City provided the $20,000 to build the playground, which is near the Springfield College campus.

The day center will have another reason to celebrate later this year, when they reach their 25th anniversary.