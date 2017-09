SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad was investigating a fire on Cortland Street, Thursday night.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News firefighters were called to a fire on 23-25 Cortland Street around 8:40 p.m, Thursday.

Leger said crews quickly put out a shed fire.

The fire damaged the siding of the shed.

No injuries were reported.

