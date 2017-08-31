Solange pledges proceeds from Boston show for Harvey relief

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, Honoree Solange Knowles attends the Black Girls Rock! Awards at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J. Houston native Solange and rock band Fall Out Boy are planning to donate proceeds from their concerts to help those affected by Tropical Depression Harvey. Solange said she’ll give all of the earnings from her Sept. 28 show in Boston to those affected by Harvey. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Singer Solange has announced that all proceeds from her show in Boston next month will be donated for Hurricane Harvey relief in her hometown of Houston.

Solange said on Instagram on Thursday that “I’m committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love.”

The show at the Orpheum Theater on Sept. 28 is part of her “Orion’s Rise” tour. Sun Ra Arkestra is scheduled to open. Tickets range from $35 to $75.

Rains from Harvey have killed more than 30 in Texas, displaced tens of thousands and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Solange’s sister, Beyoncé, has also pledged to help relief efforts.

 

