Shark seen swimming next to man who jumped in ocean to elude police

SURF CITY, NC (NBC News) — A traffic stop at a North Carolina beach prompted a police chase of a different kind.

Zachary Kingsbury, 20, was pulled over in Surf City after an officer spotted illegal contraband in his car.

Here’s the twist: The suspect took off on foot toward the ocean, jumped in, and started swimming away.

Police used a drone to follow the suspect as he swam out to sea; all the while with a shark lurking dangerously close.

Multiple agencies rushed in to help, including the Coast Guard.

They say the Washington state native was more than 4,000 feet off shore when they finally caught up with him some three hours later.

He is currently being held in the Pender County jail.