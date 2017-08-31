CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Back to school means back on the school bus! Regional Safety Manager for First Student Mark Gauthier, and Director of Safety Chad Sleeper, shared important safety tips.

School Bus Safety

Top 5 Tips for Kids

1. Stand back

2. Wait for ok to cross

3. Use the handrail

4. Sit the right way

5. Stay still until the bus stops

Top 5 Things Motorists Can Do

1. Maintain a safe distance

2. Stop for stop arms

3. Never pass from behind

4. Give riders plenty of room

5. Know the laws