Real estate company hoping to bring new life to vacant storefronts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local real estate company has been put in charge of finding tenants for empty properties in Northampton. More tenants means more shoppers, which means more money for the city and state.

Goggins Real Estate will now handle commercial leasing of 15 spaces owned by local businessman Eric Suher. Suher has faced some criticism for not trying hard enough to put tenants back in the dark storefronts along Main and Pleasant Street.

However, road improvements were made, apartments are being built, and Goggins Real Estate President Patrick Goggins says that he is confident retailers and restaurateurs will be attracted to the pedestrian-friendly area with plenty of public parking. He even gave 22News an update on the former Spoleto property, which has been dark for years.

“Eric Suher has been seeking a quality restaurant for that space, and he is presently in negotiations with a potential tenant for that, and we are all hoping that works out,” Goggins said.

Goggins told 22News that rents are lower on Pleasant Street, compared to Main Street. He added that Pleasant Street is viewed as a gateway to the city’s downtown.