Preseason Game 4: New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are facing off against the New York Giants in their final game of the NFL preseason.

Live score updates will be here once the game begins.

The Patriots and Giants will not play each other in this year’s regular season, but the two teams have a strong interconference rivalry. The Giants and Patriots met twice in the Super Bowl- first in Super Bowl XLI in 2008, when the Giants scored a massive upset to derail what had been a perfect season for the Patriots. The Giants defeated the Patriots again in a rematch at Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

The Patriots are currently 1-2 in the preseason, but starters have seen very limited action in the past three games. The last preseason game is often where the starters see the most action.

Back home tonight for the preseason finale! #NYGvsNE pic.twitter.com/xy24xRw2Ui — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 31, 2017

22News will also air several regular season New England Patriots games on NBC’s Thursday or Sunday Night Football. Currently, scheduled games include the Kansas City Chiefs at the Pats on September 7, the Atlanta Falcons at New England on October 22, and the Patriots at the Denver Broncos on November 12.