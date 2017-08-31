Pet of the Week: Tammy the dog

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Tammy, a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Tammy and about how you can help animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Tammy

Retriever, Labrador Mix

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years

Background

Tammy is a 2 year old labrador retriever mix who was part of the most recent group of Dixie dogs we received before Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas. She came from Spring, Texas, a town north of Houston. She is a friendly girl who likes other dogs and cats, loves to go for walks, and is an ideal first dog for someone without experience having a dog. She is also housetrained. Come meet her at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/36376295

News/Other Events

Dakin’s role in transporting Dixie Dogs:

It’s important to note that Dakin received Dixie Dogs from Texas last Saturday (8/26) before Hurricane Harvey hit. These are not dogs who had families and became separated from them. These dogs were in shelters prior to the Hurricane, and our importing of them turned out to be a good thing, as it freed up space for our southern shelter partners to then take in animals displaced by the storm. There will be many animals rescued and it will take weeks, maybe months, for volunteers working together to be able to reunite pets with their families after everyone who has lost their dwellings get resettled.

Dakin Humane Society has been involved in helping during a crisis. When Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, we sent 3 of our top people down to New Orleans when their help was needed. Our workers were summoned after rescue teams on-site had time to build makeshift shelters for all the lost or abandoned animals that were gathered up. We may send some of our team to Houston or wherever they would be needed if we get that call. Likewise, our Springfield Adoption Center was hit hard by the Tornado of 2011, as were several of our adjacent neighborhoods, and we rescued a large number of pets who had become separated from their families in the aftermath of that disaster. We’ve been on both sides of the coin!

About Hurricane Harvey – How you can help animals:

Donate to the national organizations that are already on the ground and operating down there. This included the Humane Society of the United States, the ASPCA and Best Friends

Do not send items. The needs of the rescue groups change hourly, and it’s better to donate cash so they can buy/order items for their immediate needs

Don’t self deploy. If you want to help, that’s admirable, but right now the teams down there are establishing temporary animal shelters and when they have those in place (and they start filling up with animals), they’ll want help people in the animal welfare industry to help care for these animals until they can hopefully be reunited with their people

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.