Patriots end their preseason with game against the Giants

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are playing their fourth and final preseason game Thursday against The New York Giants.

Although the Patriots have been the premier team in the NFL for the past decade, the one team that has consistently frustrated them is the New York Giants. With many close match-ups over the past few seasons, it would be hard to think otherwise.

The Giants and Patriots met twice in the Super Bowl. First in Super Bowl XLI, when the Giants thwarted the Patriots run for a perfect season. The Giants also came out on top when the teams met again in Super Bowl XLVI.

The teams have also faced off in many regular season games as well. One Patriots fan, Nicholas Garcia of New Canaan, told 22News that he’s witnessed first-hand the intensity of the rivalry at their last match-up in 2015, when the Patriots beat the Giants 27-26.

“I was at the last game when the Giants played the Patriots and Stephen Gostkowski hit the last field goal with time expiring to win it for the Pats,” Garcia recalled. “But it was close, so it’ll be exciting today to see who wins.”

Fans also told 22News that Wide Receiver Julian Edelman’s absence from the field is a big loss to the team, but they have enough supporting talent to make up for the loss of one of their leaders. In last week’s game against the Detroit Lions, Edelman tore his ACL, placing him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Todd Young said that he’s excited to see the rest of the team step up in his absence. “I really want to see [Brandin] Cooks. I think that’s why Edelman’s [absence is] not going to hurt so bad. I think Cooks having that speed and Brady’s arm, it’ll be nice to see him going deep.”

With players such as Cooks, Rob Gronkowski and five-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, many believe this Patriots team is still in very good hands.

Although preseason games themselves lack importance for most football fans. The preseason is an opportunity for many rookies and free agents to compete for a spot on the team and get acclimated with their new teammates and coaches.

Jayne Ross of Taunton attended the Patriots’ training camp. She said she likes it because the preseason gives you an inside look at how hard these players work.

“They really work hard and, you know, I don’t think there’s another team that can compete with them when they’re at their best,” Ross said.

You can watch the Patriots in action against the Giants at 7:30 p.m., Thursday on 22News.

Wheel of Fortune will air at its regular time, but Jeopardy! will air after the game, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Patriots end their preseason with game against the Giants View as list View as gallery Open Gallery