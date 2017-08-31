“Overwhelming response” delays Texas text donations

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Red Cross text message donations have hit a snag; they’re not as instantaneous as a donor might like.

The volume of people texting “Harvey” to 90999 is so great, it’s backed up the system.

They’re responding with a text that says, “Because of the overwhelming response to Hurricane Harvey, donations are taking longer than usual to process…”

The message goes on to offer options: one is to reply “CONTINUE” to join the queue to donate via text. Your $10 donation will then likely clear in 48 hours.

But if you want to speed it up, they’ve included a link that takes you the redcross.org website, where you can make an instantaneous gift through a variety of payment options.