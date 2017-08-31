Overdose awareness vigil held in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people gathered in Northampton Thursday night to remember people who’ve died from drug abuse.

In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, Tapestry Health held a vigil on Main Street.

Families and friends of addicts posted messages and photos to honor those who died.

One veteran told 22News that he wouldn’t be alive today but for the resources available here in western Massachusetts.

Soldier On mentor James Torrey said, “They didn’t get the opportunity that I got, and after thinking about that and after everything, I got serious, and I didn’t want to take a chance on losing my kids and losing my family.”

According to the Department of Public Health, there were more than 1,900 opioid related deaths in 2016 in Massachusetts.

That’s an 87 percent increase over 2014.