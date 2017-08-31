OUI cases could be dismissed due to breathalyzer problems

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are new developments in a story we’ve been following closely. It has to do with breathalyzers and it could have a huge impact on recent OUI cases.

The state’s Public Safety secretary admitted the Office of Alcohol Testing failed to produce damning documents which would have been crucial evidence in a court case.

Many of those documents showed breathalyzers were not calibrated properly.

Springfield Attorney Joe Bernard has been leading the charge and believes this could lead to OUI cases being dismissed.

For the past week, DA’s have not been using breath tests as evidence in court.