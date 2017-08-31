Orange Fire Department getting $47K from federal government

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orange Fire Department has received some help from the federal government to update life-saving equipment that is 30 years old.

Congressman James McGovern (D-Worcester) was in town Thursday to announce more than $47,000 in funding from the Department of Homeland Security for the department. That money will be put to use in replacing their decades-old Jaws of Life hydraulic equipment, which is used to rescue victims of car crashes and people trapped in tight spaces.

