No criminal charges to be filed in Ohio State Fair ride accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — No charges will be brought in the case of the fatal ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers presented their findings to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien after investigating the accident.

O’Brien concluded there was not enough evidence to proceed with a criminal case. With the criminal portion of the investigation completed, the Fireball ride will remain securely stored at the Ohio State Fair and Exposition Center until it is released to Amusements of America.

Troopers said they interviewed over 80 witnesses during the investigation including those on the ride at the time of the accident.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were hurt on the fair’s opening day on July 26 when the Fire Ball ride broke apart as it was swinging with a full load of passengers.

Troopers and third party experts completed non-destructive inspections of the ride, which includes measurements, mapping, scanning and photography. Representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Amusements of America, KMG, the Ohio State Fair and Expo Center and the Consumer Products Safety Administration collaborated in the investigation.

