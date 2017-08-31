New HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity at Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The JOKER sidekick and partner-in-crime is coming to the Thrill Capital of New England.

Six Flags New England announced its newest attraction, HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity, to open in spring 2018.

“Innovation is part of the Six Flags DNA and we deliver new, groundbreaking attractions every season at Six Flags New England, HARLEY QUINN is an iconic female super-villain from the infamous Suicide Squad and we are excited to add this action-packed thrill ride with her name next to JOKER, BATMAN, and SUPERMAN in our extremely popular line-up of DC branded attractions.” said Park President John Winkler.

The pendulum ride HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity will feature:

40 riders will be powered at speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour

The ride swings back and forth while rotating counterclockwise

As guests swing higher and higher, they will experience a feeling of weightlessness at 147 feet in the air before plunging downward from 15 stories.

HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity will be located near THE JOKER™ 4D Free Fly Coaster, which opened earlier this year.