New England Patriots play final preseason game without favorite starters

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots played their last pre-season game Thursday night against the New York Giants on their home turf in Foxborough.

Some of the Patriots favorite starters, including Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowsi, didn’t play in Thursday nights game.

Last week, wide receiver Julian Edelman suffered an ACL injury, which put him out for the season.

But one fan told 22News he enjoys seeing the starters play during the preseason games.

“I do like to see the starters in the preseason,” Thomas Monfett said. “I feel like you get to see what the real would look like if this was a real game. So you get to appreciate the talent that it takes.”

The Patriots regular season begins on September 7, against the Kansas City Chiefs.