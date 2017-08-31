Mystery object removed from Westerly beach

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — An alien device. A piece of military history. Those are just some of the theories surrounding a mysterious object that was finally dug up off East Beach.

At least two previous attempts to remove the eight-legged metallic object were canceled, largely because of the weather. Thursday’s operation seemed to go off without a hitch.

An excavator dug up the object – which has metal poles leading from a circular base to a single point at the top. Once the object was removed, the pieces were loaded onto a truck and taken to an undisclosed location.

Last piece of Westerly 'mystery' sea object loaded into pickup – headed for 'undisclosed location,' hopefully experts will look at @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/JqjrT3XIuj — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) August 31, 2017

The East Beach Association first called attention to the object after sharing underwater images several weeks ago.

Even though it’s been dug up, the mystery remains.

“Not a clue. We haven’t solved anything here today,” said East Beach Association President Peter Brockmann. “Hopefully, the experts in this field will take a look at it, now that we have it out, and be able to identify it.”

One theory is that the object is some kind of oceanographic equipment. However, officials said no one has claimed the device.

Man we just spoke to thinks this has something to do with oceanographic equipment – but really no one here knows @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/iRLKLEs5fw — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) August 31, 2017

Mysterious Object in Waters Off Westerly View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Courtesy: Peter Brockmann Photo Courtesy: Peter Brockmann Photo Courtesy: Peter Brockmann