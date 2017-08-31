Multi-vehicle crash on I-91 in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – A multi-car crash on I-91 northbound in Whately is causing delays on the highway.

Trooper Nesbitt of the state police barracks in Northampton told 22News that the crash is near the Hatfield-Whately town line. He said that the highway’s travel lanes are closed, but traffic is getting by through the breakdown lane.

There is no official word at this time on the exact number of vehicles involved in the crash, or on whether there are any injuries.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.