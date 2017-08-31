Mass. gas prices rising as U.S. taps petroleum reserves

BOSTON, (SHNS) – Damage to energy supplies from Hurricane Harvey combined with the traditional increase in Labor Day travel is already leading to higher gas prices in Massachusetts, and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is tapping into the nation’s strategic reserves as part of the federal government’s response to the massive storm.

In an interview Thursday, a AAA Northeast official told the News Service she would not be surprised to see a double-digit increase in per-gallon prices when the organization’s latest survey is released next Tuesday.

Mary Maguire, director of public and legislative affairs at AAA Northeast, said she has already noticed higher prices at the pumps in Massachusetts and predicted a “dramatic but brief” spike in prices due to the shutdown of Gulf of Mexico oil refineries and other weather-related impacts on gas supplies.

On Monday, AAA Northeast reported that its Aug. 28 price survey found gas averaging $2.26 per gallon in Massachusetts, up 2 cents from the previous week.

But Maguire said Thursday that she’s already seeing a significant impact on prices and AAA’s website lists a current average of $2.41 for a gallon of gas, up from $2.37 on Wednesday, and $2.33 a week ago. The prices on the site are based on Oil Price Information Service figures that Maguire said often run slightly higher than the numbers recorded in AAA Northeast’s own weekly survey of prices.

Noting 20 percent of the nation’s oil refining capacity has been closed due to Harvey, including the large refinery Motiva Port Arthur, Sen. Edward Markey on Thursday said retail gas prices had risen 6 cents per gallon since last week. The U.S. Department of Energy released 500,000 barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) — the nation’s fuel stockpile that may be used to address supply disruptions or emergencies.

“The Trump administration was right to release oil from the SPR to help ensure consumers across the country aren’t harmed at the pump,” Markey said in a statement. “We should use all means necessary to protect consumers, including using the SPR as a shield, as the Gulf Coast region continues to struggle with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.”

In a letter to Trump on Wednesday, Markey said U.S. gasoline futures prices had surged by 8 percent since Harvey’s landfall, rising to a level last reached in July 2015.

According to Reuters, the energy department’s national reserve in Louisiana and Texas holds 678.9 million barrels of crude, enough to meet total U.S. needs for 33 days.In its la

test update on Harvey, the U.S. Energy Department on Thursday said 10 Gulf Coast refineries were shut down and six had “begun the process of assessing damage and restarting, which may take several days.” Two refineries are operating at reduced rates, and the department is monitoring petroleum supplies. The Colonial Pipeline “is operating intermittently when refinery and terminal product is available to fill the line,” according to the department.

Massachusetts is somewhat protected from Gulf refinery impacts due to its access to supplies from mid-Atlantic states and Canada, Maguire said, adding that the demand locally for gas also subsides somewhat after Labor Day as people settle back into their regular routines.