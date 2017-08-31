MassDOT advising holiday drivers to plan ahead for Labor Day weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass.(WWLP) – If you’re traveling over the holiday weekend, there are a few things you’ll want to take into consideration.

More than 37 million people will be traveling in the U.S. on Labor Day weekend.

With so much highway construction, drivers need to plan their routes through Massachusetts.

‘It’s always expected there’s going to be some traffic for sure,” said Pioneer Valley AAA Vice President, Sandra Marsian.”That being said, the earlier the start in the morning people can get sometimes they can avoid the crowds.

Marsian also said that a lot of check-ins for hotels happen later in the day and people plan travel times according to that, which causes more traffic.

Traffic concerns forced some drivers to change their travel plans, but not Priscila Machuca.

“You got to get use to it,” said Machuca. “There’s construction every where. You can’t let it stop you. It’s not gonna stop me.”

Marsian encourages drivers to put their safety first and stay off their phones. You might want to equip your car with an emergency roadside assistance kit.

One resident expressed concerned about newly-increased gas prices.

“It’s not easy having the gas prices higher and trying to get where you need to be,” said Donna Leonard.

If you’re on the highways, MassDOT is encouraging you to utilize technology tools like “mass511” to track traffic flow in real time.

MassDOT will suspend all road construction for the holiday weekend, starting Friday.