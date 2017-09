HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police said a man was shot in the leg downtown on Thursday night.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Charles Monfette told 22News a passerby called police after seeing the bleeding victim at the intersection of High and Cabot Streets around 10 p.m.



They also reported hearing two gunshots.

Sgt Monfette said the victim was not being cooperative.

The victim was sent to the hospital and is expected to be okay.