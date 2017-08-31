Lucky lottery machine retired after Powerball drawing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The luckiest lottery machine ever has been taken out of service. The lottery terminal from inside the Pride on Grattan and Montgomery Streets has been retired.

One week ago, Chicopee’s Mavis Wancyzk claimed the largest Powerball jackpot won by just one person. A $758 Million jackpot. Winning at the Pride on Grattan and Montgomery Streets in Chicopee.

“I’m not the type to really spend money on lottery tickets, but here and there you know I’ll get a ticket, but I mean I don’t know that’s kind of a lot of money,” said Springfield’s Gregory Shaver.

If you want to use the machine that pumped out that winning Powerball jackpot ticket you are out of luck.

“Your luck is good at any one you go to, if you buy one ticket or you buy 50 tickets, your luck is just as good as anywhere else,” said Chicopee’s Mark Pieciak.

The Massachusetts Lottery retired the machine that sold the winning ticket. It’s in the Springfield lottery office until it finds a permenent home to be displayed.

“I think that machine has run out of luck,” said Shaver.

Pride is inviting non-profits to apply for a share of their $50,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

