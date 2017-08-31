Local animal shelters send supplies to help Harvey victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield animal shetler sent pet supplies to Texas on Thursday to help after the destruction of Hurricane Harvey.

Second Chance Animal Shetler is an emergency shelter in Massachusetts. Supplies were shipped from the animal shelter at 9:00 a.m., Thursday morning.

All of the supplies that they had at the shelter, and the supplies that people donated were taken to help the pets affected during Hurricane Harvey, and the aftermath.

Julie Sullivan, manager for Second Chance Community veterinary clinic, told 22News, “We offer a temporary shelter for pets who are in need here in Massachusetts, so we just wanted to extend a helping hand to the pets and owners in Texas in their time of need.”

Second Chance will be sending another shipment to Texas so you can still donate.

You can bring your donation to the shelter in Springfield.