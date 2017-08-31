Little River Road to be paved as construction project continues

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ongoing construction project on Little River Road (Route 187) in Westfield has reached an important milestone. Paving work is set to begin Thursday on the roadway between the bridge over Great Brook and the area just north of the intersection of Shaker Road.

This work, which will also take place on Friday and possibly Tuesday, should cause significant delays in the area, beyond what drivers have already been experiencing due to the ongoing construction.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the City of Westfield, they hope to have the first layer of paving done before the start of the holiday weekend. Once paving is completed, sidewalk and curb work will be undertaken.

In September and into October, work on the final phase of the project- from Shaker Road to just south of Tow Path Lane- will be going on.