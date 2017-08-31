Hurricane Harvey affecting local gas prices before holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend is about to start, but that’s not the only reason you’ll find yourself paying more at the pump.

AAA said gas prices have already jumped an average of .10 cents a gallon in the last week, and that’s only expected to rise.



Houston may be nearly 2,000 miles away, but we’re feeling the impact of Hurricane Harvey here in western Massachusetts at the gas pumps.

Damage to energy supplies from the hurricane, combined with the traditional increase in Labor Day travel, is already leading to higher gas prices.

Several refineries were forced to temporarily shut down, pinching gas supplies for the rest of the country.

Although some refineries have been impacted and they’re offline, they’re expected to be back online. The question is how long will that take and how many have been impacted?



According to AAA, Massachusetts residents can expect to see a double digit increase in gas prices. And we’re already feeling those effects in West Springfield.



While 22News was at this gas station, the price for regular gas increased from $2.53 to $2.68 per gallon.

The rising price surprised a Connecticut resident who works in West Springfield.

“It’s a big increase,” said the Connecticut resident. “I can always fill this car, even if it’s pretty empty, under $40 and today it was $43.”

With nearly 30 percent of fuel production shut down, it’s still unclear when the affected refineries will return to full capacity.

