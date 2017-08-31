Help Harvey victims in Texas by donating to the American Red Cross

American Red Cross efforts for Hurricane Harvey
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross has launched a massive relief response to this devastating storm and needs financial donations to be able to provide immediate disaster relief. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey
The Red Cross honors donor intent. Donors can designate their donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts by choosing that option when donating on redcross.org or on 1-800-REDCROSS. (1-800-733-2767)
Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.