Help Harvey victims in Texas by donating to the American Red Cross

American Red Cross efforts for Hurricane Harvey View as list View as gallery Open Gallery George R. Brown Convention Center, Red Cross Mega Shelter, Houston, Texas. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross) George R. Brown Convention Center, Red Cross Mega Shelter, Houston, Texas. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross) "No one will be turned away." Was the mantra of service. George R. Brown Convention Center, Red Cross Mega Shelter, Houston, Texas. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross) In the overnight hours of August 28 into August 29 the shelter population nearly tripled to over 9,000 residents. George R. Brown Convention Center, Red Cross Mega Shelter, Houston, Texas. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross) "No one will be truned away." Pictured is one of five bays of dormitories at the shelter. George R. Brown Convention Center, Red Cross Mega Shelter, Houston, Texas. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross) Carol Miller, first served with the Red Cross exactly 12 years ago beginning when Hurricane Katrina first made impact in Louisiana. George R. Brown Convention Center, Red Cross Mega Shelter, Houston, Texas. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross) Red Cross volunteers speak with Yousaf Rizwan and his family, including his six week old daughter, Anaya. George R. Brown Convention Center, Red Cross Mega Shelter, Houston, Texas. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross) Nine year old Viridiana Lopez enjoys a special visit from "Spiderman". George R. Brown Convention Center, Red Cross Mega Shelter, Houston, Texas. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross) George R. Brown Convention Center, Red Cross Mega Shelter, Houston, Texas. Minute Meals ready for distribution to shelter residents. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross) George R. Brown Convention Center, Red Cross Mega Shelter, Houston, Texas. Texas Gulf Coast Region board member, Amy Gasea and event based volunteer, Emanuel Castillo hand out hot meals to shelter residents. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross has launched a massive relief response to this devastating storm and needs financial donations to be able to provide immediate disaster relief. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey

The Red Cross honors donor intent. Donors can designate their donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts by choosing that option when donating on redcross.org or on 1-800-REDCROSS. (1-800-733-2767)

Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.