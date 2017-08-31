Giants at Patriots tonight on 22News

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots will take the field for their final pre-season game Thursday night, and 22News will be there.

22News reporter Hector Molina will be traveling to Foxborough for a preview of Thursday’s matchup against the New York Giants. He will have live reports tonight on 22News at 5:00, 5:30, and 6:00.

You can catch the game itself tonight at 7:30 on 22News. Wheel of Fortune will air at its regular time, 7:00 P.M., but Jeopardy! will air after the game, at approximately 10:30 P.M.

The Patriots and Giants will not play each other in this year’s regular season, but the two teams have a strong interconference rivalry. The Giants and Patriots met twice in the Super Bowl- first in Super Bowl XLI in 2008, when the Giants scored a massive upset to derail what had been a perfect season for the Patriots. The Giants defeated the Patriots again in a rematch at Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.