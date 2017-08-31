Former Bain executive to be lead marijuana regulatory agency

BOSTON (AP) — State Treasurer Deb Goldberg has named a former business executive to serve as chairman of the Cannabis Control Commission, the agency that will regulate marijuana in Massachusetts.

Goldberg announced the appointment of Steven Hoffman on Thursday. He is a former partner at Bain and Co., where he headed the firm’s Boston office.

A spokeswoman for Goldberg says Hoffman voted against the November ballot question that legalized recreational use of marijuana in Massachusetts.

Hoffman is the second person appointed to the five-member commission, which under law is supposed to be in place by Friday.

The only other member chosen so far is outgoing Democratic state Sen. Jennifer Flanagan, who was named last week by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.