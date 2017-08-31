Flooding triggers chemical plant explosions

(NBC News) A new crisis is developing near Houston after reports of explosions and smoke at a flooded chemical plant.

Residents living within a one-and-half mile radius of the ARKEMA chemical plant in Crosby have been evacuated.

Combustible chemicals stored at the plant require refrigeration, but the facility has been without power since Sunday.

No effort is being made to fight the fires.

“We believe at this time the safest thing for us to do is to allow the other eight containers and product in those to degrade and burn,” says ARKEMA’s Rick Rennard.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2iMqMPg