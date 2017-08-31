Family of six found dead in van submerged in Houston bayou

Associated Press and NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the bodies of six members of a Houston family have been recovered from a van that was swept off a Houston bridge and into a storm-ravaged bayou.

Gonzales says relatives returned to the scene Wednesday to look for signs of the van and notified authorities after spotting part of it poking above the water and seeing two bodies in the front seat.

The van was recovered from about 10 feet of muddy water in Green’s Bayou in northeast Houston.

This 2014 photo provided by Virginia Saldivar shows her grandchildren Daisy, from left, Xavier and Dominic Saldivar, three of the four children presumed dead after their van sank into Greens Bayou on Houston's eastside. Virginia Saldivar says she presumes six members of a family, including four of her grandchildren, have died after their van was carried by a strong current into the bayou and sank. (Virginia Saldivar via AP)
Gonzalez says bodies of two adults were recovered from the front seat and the four children were found in the back. He said it appeared the van was a work truck and the back section was separated by a steel screen partition.

Samuel Saldivar told deputies he was in his brother’s van rescuing his parents and relatives from their flooded home Sunday when the van was tossed by a strong current into the bayou as it crossed a bridge. He escaped through a window but the others were trapped.

The victims included his parents and their four great-grandchildren ranging in age from 6 to 16.

